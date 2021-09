MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mexico has begun sending flights of Haitian migrants to Haiti, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

A group of 70 Haitian migrants, including 13 children, departed for Port-au-Prince on Wednesday in what the government said was part of "assisted voluntary return" to Haiti.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.