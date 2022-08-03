Mexican journalist killed amid rising media death toll

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Mexican journalist was killed in the central state of Guanajuato while working at his family's bar, human rights organization Article 19 reported Wednesday, the latest fatality in a deadly year for the country's media.

Ernesto Mendez, who led local outlet "Tu Voz," had previously received threats, Article 19 said in a tweet. The organization said it subsequently called on local authorities to consider the crime as related to his work as a journalist.

"With Ernesto, that adds up to 13 murders of journalists in 2022, at least nine of those tied to their work," Article 19 said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Local media reported that Mendez was killed in a shooting late on Tuesday along with three others, while two were wounded.

"It was a direct (attack)," Article 19 regional director Leopoldo Maldonado told Reuters.

The governor of Guanajuato condemned the killing on Twitter, referring to Mendez as a "businessman and journalist."

Violence against media workers in Mexico has skyrocketed under the administration of current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to a report by Article 19. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.