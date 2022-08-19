Mexican officials arrest former attorney general Murillo - media

Attorney General Jesus Murillo speaks during a news conference at the attorney general's office in Mexico City December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities have arrested the country's former attorney general Jesus Murillo, who served in the last administration under President Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexican newspapers reported on Friday.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Murillo oversaw the highly criticized investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.