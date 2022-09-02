Mexican president condemns attempted attack on Argentina VP Kirchner

1 minute read

Argentine Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attends Argentina's state energy company YPF centennial celebrations, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Thursday, calling the incident "reprehensible."

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference.

Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle

