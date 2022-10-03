Mexican president congratulates Lula after Brazilian election















MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated Brazilian leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after he came first in an initial round of voting on Sunday but failed to secure enough support to win outright.

"Congratulations, brother and companion Lula. The people of Brazil demonstrated once again their democratic vocation and, in particular, their inclination for equality and justice," Lopez Obrador, a fellow leftist, said on Twitter.

Brazil's presidential election is headed for a run-off between Lula and current president Jair Bolsonaro. read more

Reporting by Dave Graham Writing by Valentine Hilaire











