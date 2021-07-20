Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexican president decries alleged spying, says no longer happening

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participates on a commemoration on the third anniversary of his presidential election victory at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that alleged government-ordered spying several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies is "shameful," but that his government does not spy on anyone.

British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday that at least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador, among many others, were potentially targeted by the previous administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto after it purchased Pegasus spying software from Israel-based NSO Group. read more

