1 minute read
Mexican president expropriates land for construction of Mayan Train
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters for the construction of the Mayan Train, according to the official gazette published Monday.
Lopez Obrador deemed the railway project a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.