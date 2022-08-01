Mexican president expropriates land for construction of Mayan Train

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expropriated 1.09 million square meters for the construction of the Mayan Train, according to the official gazette published Monday.

Lopez Obrador deemed the railway project a matter of national security at the end of July as several pending legal injunctions clouded its future.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

