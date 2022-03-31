Mexican president eyes food price controls if inflation stays high

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a conference prior to the inauguration of the new Felipe Angeles Airport in Zumpango municipality in Mexico State, Mexico March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government will seek to control food prices if inflation cannot be brought down.

"We've been able to control inflation, stop it from getting totally out of control, by managing fuel prices, and we'll do the same in the case of foods if inflation is prolonged, or if it stays high," he told a regular news conference.

He did not provide more details.

Inflation has been running above 7% in Mexico, more than double the rate of 3% targeted by the central bank, which last week raised its benchmark interest rate to 6.5%.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Dave Graham

