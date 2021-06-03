Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexican president hints at possible cabinet changes after election

2 minute read

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hinted at possible changes to his cabinet in the second half of his administration, saying that mid-term elections marked a "before and after" point when asked if he planned a shake-up.

Mexico holds elections on Sunday that will determine who controls the lower house of Congress, as well as 15 governorships and hundreds of lower elected offices.

"Let's wait until the elections are over," Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference when asked if he intended to make changes to the cabinet.

"The truth is, there is a before and after, it's always been like that, and now is no exception," he added. "Mid-term elections are like the end of one period and the start of another." read more

Rumors of potential cabinet changes have swirled for weeks and Interior Minister Olga Sanchez on Wednesday publicly dismissed local media speculation that she was standing down.

Mexican presidents by law can serve only a single six-year term. Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018.

His party and its allies currently control both houses of Congress and are expected to retain the lower chamber on Sunday, polls show. The Senate is not up for election.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 3:04 PM UTCBolivia’s Aymara women train to fight back against domestic violence

Lucrecia Huayhua has survived domestic violence for most of her life. Now, with other indigenous Aymara women in Bolivia's highlands, she is taking things into her own hands with taekwondo classes to learn self-defense.

AmericasNeoliberal or Marxist? Polarized Peru faces volatile future either way
AmericasEager to represent: Gay and trans Mexican candidates running in key vote
AmericasAnalysis: ‘Punk nation’: Argentina inflation soars as hazy future drives price hikes
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Guatemalan president says graft fighter biased, ahead of Harris visit