Mexican President Lopez Obrador to meet with Biden adviser Tuesday















MEXICO CITY, May 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with White House Homeland Security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall Tuesday morning in Mexico, Lopez Obrador's office confirmed on Monday.

The Mexican leader said earlier Monday he would meet with a representative for U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss migration, without saying who.

On May 11, the U.S. is scheduled to lift a COVID health policy known as "Title 42" that has allowed it to rapidly return migrants from the southern border back to Mexico.

The policy has increased pressure on Mexico's migration detention system, but its impending end, migrant advocates warn, could sharply boost the number of migrants attempting to cross the border and lead the U.S. to lean on Mexico for tighter controls.

Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.