Mexican president contracts COVID-19 for second time
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, saying that he only has light symptoms.
Lopez Obrador, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year, sounded hoarse in his morning press conference earlier in the day, prompting reporters to inquire about his health.
"Although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually," until recovering, Lopez Obrador said in a tweet.
