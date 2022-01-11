Mexican president contracts COVID-19 for second time

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the nation on his second anniversary as the President of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero//File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, saying that he only has light symptoms.

Lopez Obrador, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year, sounded hoarse in his morning press conference earlier in the day, prompting reporters to inquire about his health.

"Although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually," until recovering, Lopez Obrador said in a tweet.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham

