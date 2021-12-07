Mexican president, ministers get COVID-19 booster shots

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the nation on his second anniversary as the President of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and several of his cabinet ministers on Tuesday received a third COVID-19 vaccine dose as the government began rolling out booster shots with AstraZeneca for people aged 60 or older.

Mexico and other countries are stepping up their vaccination efforts as the Omicron coronavirus variant feeds concern about a new wave of infections. read more

Lopez Obrador was cheered on by attendees of his regular news briefing, this time held in the western state Jalisco, when he rolled up the sleeves of his shirt and sat down for the shot.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher

