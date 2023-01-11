Mexican President pledged to work closely with Canada on energy issues -Trudeau















MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to work closely with Canada to ensure energy sector reforms were beneficial for both countries, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"President Lopez Obrador was very open to meeting with different businesses, to working with our ministers and our civil servants to make sure the (energy) issues are resolved," Trudeau told reporters in Mexico City, after a meeting with the Mexican President.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City and Steve Scherer and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.