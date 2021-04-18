Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasMexican president to propose extension of welfare programs to curb migration

Reuters
2 minutes read

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he plans to propose his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden an extension of one of his key welfare programs to Central America to help curb immigration.

Hunger and poverty have driven tens of thousands of migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras north in an attempt to cross the U.S. border.

"What I want to propose is that the program Sembrando Vida is implemented in Central America," Lopez Obrador said in a video message from Palenque in southern Mexico. "So people aren't forced to migrate, and it helps the environment."

One of Lopez Obrador's key welfare programs, Sembrando Vida aims to provide Mexicans with work and support the country's agriculture.

Lopez Obrador said in three years, the program could create up to 1 million 300,000 jobs across southern Mexico and the Central American nations.

Participants could earn a work visa for the United States after successfully participating in the program for three years, he said, and eventually apply for U.S. citizenship after another three years. He did not give further details.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 12:12 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Canada’s Ontario to expand use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine as epidemic rages

The Canadian province of Ontario will begin offering AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday to people turning 40 or older this year, according to a government source.

AmericasRich vs poor: Peru's Castillo lays down socialist marker for election runoff
AmericasPeru pollster puts socialist Castillo ahead going into June run-off
AmericasArgentine court orders city schools in Buenos Aires to open despite COVID-19 surge
AmericasMexican authorities probe former governor of Veracruz state

Mexican authorities said on Sunday that they were investigating a former governor of the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz for crimes he allegedly committed while in charge of the federal government workers' social security body.