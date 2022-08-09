Mexican President says Bayer interested in continuing to invest in country

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a ceremony at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, May 8, 2022. Yamil Lage/Pool via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer (BAYGn.DE) Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies.

"They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter after meeting with Baumann.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing Anthony Esposito

