Mexican President says Bayer interested in continuing to invest in country
MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer (BAYGn.DE) Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies.
"They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter after meeting with Baumann.
Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing Anthony Esposito
