Mexican president says court ruling on abortion should be respected
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Tuesday to decriminalize abortion should be respected, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he felt he should not offer an opinion on the matter beyond what the court had ruled, noting there were differing views.
Reporting by Dave Graham
