Mexican president says court ruling on abortion should be respected

A woman holds up a banner which reads "My body, I decide" during a protest to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that declared the criminalization of abortion as unconstitutional, in Saltillo, Mexico September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Tuesday to decriminalize abortion should be respected, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he felt he should not offer an opinion on the matter beyond what the court had ruled, noting there were differing views.

