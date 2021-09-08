Mexican president says court ruling on abortion should be respected

A woman holds up a banner which reads "My body, I decide" during a protest to celebrate the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) that declared the criminalization of abortion as unconstitutional, in Saltillo, Mexico September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Tuesday to decriminalize abortion should be respected, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he felt he should not offer an opinion on the matter beyond what the court had ruled, noting there were differing views.

Reporting by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.