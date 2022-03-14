Mexican president says discussed labor, migration with U.S. official

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference after lashing out at EU lawmakers for criticising his media antagonism, at a military base in Tapachula, Mexico March 11, 2022. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his government discussed labor and migration issues during a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday.

"We continue to promote cooperation for development with justice and respect for human rights," Lopez Obrador said in a tweet following the meeting in Mexico City.

