Mexican president says precise November U.S. border date to be decided
MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the border with the United States will reopen in November, after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, but added that the precise date was still being worked out.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier said in a statement that U.S. borders with Canada and the United States would reopen in November.
