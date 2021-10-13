Skip to main content

Mexican president says precise November U.S. border date to be decided

U.S. Border Patrol officers walk along the perimeter fence near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the border with the United States will reopen in November, after more than a year of pandemic restrictions, but added that the precise date was still being worked out.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas earlier said in a statement that U.S. borders with Canada and the United States would reopen in November.

