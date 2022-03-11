1 minute read
Mexican president says regional tour in May will include Cuba
MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he would visit several Central American countries and Cuba in a working tour scheduled for May.
Lopez Obrador will visit El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba, he said in a regular morning news conference.
The Mexican head of state has done three foreign diplomatic visits previously, all to the United States.
Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Raul Cortes Fernandez
