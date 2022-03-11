Mexican president says regional tour in May will include Cuba

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to members of the media, about the country not sending arms to Ukraine after Ukrainian representatives had asked the country's Senate for arms and military assistance a day earlier at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico March 4, 2022. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he would visit several Central American countries and Cuba in a working tour scheduled for May.

Lopez Obrador will visit El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Cuba, he said in a regular morning news conference.

The Mexican head of state has done three foreign diplomatic visits previously, all to the United States.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Raul Cortes Fernandez

