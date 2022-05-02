1 minute read
Mexican president says U.S. not investing enough in Central America
MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his recent conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden was "very good" but criticized the United States for not investing enough in Central America.
Reporting by Anthony Esposito
