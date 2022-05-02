Mexican president says U.S. not investing enough in Central America

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his quarterly report on his government's programs, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero/

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his recent conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden was "very good" but criticized the United States for not investing enough in Central America.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

