Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference about the results of the mid-term election, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not be sending any initiatives to Congress to increase taxes.

"There are no tax rises," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Franklin Paul

