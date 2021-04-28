Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexican president to submit plan to reform regulators, government watchdogs

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he plans to send initiatives to Congress aimed at carrying out administrative reforms of autonomous bodies, which he has criticized as unnecessary or lacking impartiality.

"We're going to continue transforming so that the government serves everyone, that it's a government of the people, for the people, with the people ... not a factional government only at the service of a minority," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference as he set out his reform plan.

He did not say exactly when he would submit the reform.

Lopez Obrador argues government watchdogs and regulators created under his predecessors are biased and cost money that would be better spent on social programs. He has suggested that some be absorbed by government agencies or ministries.

Lopez Obrador has said the government itself could better handle some functions of the bodies, including public information requests and energy sector regulation.

Americas · 2:21 PM UTCBrazil to receive 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses on Thursday, health minister says

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said the country would receive 1 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, as supplies of immunizations dwindle and risk further delaying an already slow rollout.

