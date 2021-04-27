Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AmericasMexican president to thank Cuba's Diaz-Canel for coronavirus medics on phonecall

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would on Tuesday speak with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to express his appreciation to Cuba for sending around 1,000 health workers to help Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.

"For this gesture of solidarity I will speak to the president of Cuba in a moment...to express our appreciation for their generosity," Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference.

