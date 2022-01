Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a video message where he said he would welcome Mexican investors bidding in the sale of U.S. bank Citigroup's consumer banking operations in Mexico, making a pitch for the assets to become Mexican again, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 13, 2022. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went into hospital on Friday morning for a scheduled "routine medical check", his spokesman said on Twitter.

Lopez Obrador recently recovered from his second infection with the coronavirus and said he was feeling well.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

