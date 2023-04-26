Mexican president, with COVID, expected to resume activities this week -Interior Minister















MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador may return to normal activities as soon as this week as his COVID-19 symptoms improve, a top government official said Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador on Sunday said he had tested positive for the virus, his third known infection, and would take a few days off.

Speaking in the president's place at a regular news conference, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said Lopez Obrador's health was improving.

"We think, and this is what the doctors say, that the president will be resuming his normal activities ... before the weekend," he said.

Lopez Obrador, 69, who had a serious heart attack in 2013, reported mild symptoms from both of his previous bouts of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford











