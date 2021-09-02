Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexican president to write to Biden urging work visas for migrants

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a ceremony to deliver his third state of the union address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send a letter by next week to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to help craft a plan to offer work visas to migrants.

When asked during a regular news conference what steps would be taken to deal with a recent migrant caravan, Lopez Obrador said his government wanted to try to keep migrants in the south of the country so as not to expose them to risks on the journey.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Raul Cortes

