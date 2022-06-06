Mexican president's party set to win most states in Sunday elections

People wait to vote at a polling station, during the state elections, in Cancun, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's ruling party was primed to capture four more state governments after elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024.

Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies were set to win gubernatorial races in the states of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo and Tamaulipas, according to preliminary vote counts by electoral authorities.

Opposition candidates were leading tallies in the central state of Aguascalientes and Durango in the north, broadly in line with results anticipated by opinion polls. All six states holding elections began Sunday in opposition hands.

Securing four of the six governorships would give MORENA control of 20 of Mexico's 32 regional administrations, and underline the president's enduring electoral appeal. Governors allied with MORENA also run two other states.

Polls have consistently shown Lopez Obrador is more popular than MORENA, the party that was a vehicle for his presidential campaign in 2018, when he won by a landslide.

Officials close to the president expect him to have significant influence over his potential successor, and the election victories should help him consolidate his power.

Grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the president has struggled to meet campaign pledges to ramp up economic growth and significantly lower gang-fueled violence. His rollout of social welfare programs has buttressed his popularity, however.

Under Mexican law, presidents can serve only a single six-year term. Lopez Obrador's successor is scheduled to be elected in June 2024. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard are among the favorites for the job.

Political analysts tend to view Sheinbaum as more ideologically aligned with Lopez Obrador's base, and Ebrard as more moderate, with greater appeal to middle-class voters.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Christopher Cushing

