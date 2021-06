Participants' shadows are seen on a rainbow flag during a march in support of gay marriage, sexual and gender diversity in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 10 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the Mexican state of Sinaloa voted on Tuesday to legalize same-sex marriage, joining more than half of all Mexican states in making the practice legal.

Marriage equality was approved in a unanimous vote, although a number of lawmakers abstained.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Richard Chang

