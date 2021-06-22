Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexican utility CFE's $16 bln investment plan faces risks -Moody's

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that Mexican state utility CFE's investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos ($16.09 billion) through 2026 faces financial and execution risks.

Moody's said CFE could face reduced access to debt markets in the future due to a lack of clear policies on renewable energies and carbon emissions reductions by the Mexican government and the company.

($1 = 20.2950 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Diego Ore, Adriana Barrera and Anthony Esposito Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 7:53 PM UTCIn a Mexican border camp, asylum seekers wait for Biden to end Trump health directive

When Salvadoran asylum seeker Liset Ortiz was kidnapped in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez on her way to the United States, a kidnapper found the police report she was carrying as proof of the death threats she says she received in El Salvador for being a lesbian.

AmericasU.S. blasts Nicaragua 'campaign of terror' as global condemnation grows
AmericasAs Venezuela's economy regresses, crypto fills the gaps
AmericasNative Americans decry unmarked graves, untold history of boarding schools
AmericasWashington calls Peru election 'fair' despite Fujimori claims of voter fraud