Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico accuses Zara, Anthropologie & Patowl of cultural appropriation

Reuters
2 minute read

Mexico has accused international fashion brands Zara, Anthropologie, and Patowl of cultural appropriation, saying they used patterns from indigenous Mexican groups in their designs without any benefit to the communities.

Mexico's Ministry of Culture said in a statement Friday that it had sent letters signed by Mexico's Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto to all three global companies, asking each for a "public explanation on what basis it could privatize collective property."

The Ministry of Culture says Zara, owned by Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, used a pattern distinctive to the indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Anthropologie, owned by URBN, used a design developed by the indigenous Mixe community of Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, while Patowl copied a pattern from the indigenous Zapoteco community in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, both in the state of Oaxaca, according to the Ministry of Culture.

URBN, Inditex, and Patowl could not be immediately reached for comment.

The extent to which fashion designers have profited from incorporating cultural designs without acknowledging their origins or fairly compensating communities has been a point of contention in recent years.

In 2019, the Mexican government accused fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation of indigenous patterns and textiles from Mexico in its collection.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 11:01 AM UTC'My soul has left me': family grieves after El Salvador mass grave discovered

In his wrinkled hands, Jose de la Cruz held a tangled gold-colored necklace adorned with hearts and a pendant spelling out the word "love."

AmericasCanadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
AmericasBrazilians stage nationwide protests against President Bolsonaro's COVID response
AmericasMexico accuses Zara, Anthropologie & Patowl of cultural appropriation

Mexico has accused international fashion brands Zara, Anthropologie, and Patowl of cultural appropriation, saying they used patterns from indigenous Mexican groups in their designs without any benefit to the communities.

AmericasThousands march in Colombia's Bogota to demand end to protests, roadblocks