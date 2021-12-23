Americas
Mexico adds 149 COVID-19 deaths, official death toll nears 300,000
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported 149 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, according to data released on Thursday, bringing the official death toll since the pandemic began to 298,508.
The ministry has previously said the real number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic is likely significantly higher.
