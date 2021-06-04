Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Mexico to apply U.S.-supplied J&J shots to 18-40 year olds along border

A box of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

Mexico will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots it is getting from the United States to 18 to 40 year olds along the Mexico-U.S. border region with the aim of reopening the shared border by late June, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19. read more

