Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills
MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's (PFE.N) antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications.
Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a prescription, it said in a statement.
The treatment was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, and data suggested it retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant, Pfizer has said.
Late last year, COFEPRIS had approved a similar treatment by Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N).
