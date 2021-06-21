Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico and Argentina recall ambassadors to Nicaragua amid Ortega crackdown

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexico and Argentina have called on their ambassadors to Nicaragua to return to their respective capitals for consultations about the political situation in the Central American country, a joint statement issued by Mexico said on Monday.

"Concerning" actions by the Nicaraguan government, which has arrested several potential political rivals to President Daniel Ortega in recent weeks, have put the safety and freedom of some opposition figures and business leaders at risk, the statement said.

Reporting by Raul Cortes and Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

