Mexico arrests capo Ovidio Guzman, son of "El Chapo" - sources

Ovidio Guzman, son of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is briefly captured by Mexican military police in a residential compound near the centre of Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico October 17, 2019 in this still image taken from a helmet camera footage obtained October 30, 2019. Mexican Government TV/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, the son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Ovidio was briefly detained in the northern state of Sinaloa in October 2019 by security forces, but then quickly released to avoid violent retribution from his drug gang.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Dave Graham and Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry

