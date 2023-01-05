Mexico arrests capo Ovidio Guzman, son of "El Chapo" - sources















MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, the son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Ovidio was briefly detained in the northern state of Sinaloa in October 2019 by security forces, but then quickly released to avoid violent retribution from his drug gang.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Dave Graham and Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry











