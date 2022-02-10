Mexico central bank hikes key rate to 6.0% in bid to tackle inflation

The logo of Mexico's Central Bank (Banco de Mexico) is seen at its building in downtown Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.00%, a sixth straight rate increase that was in line with expectations, as policymakers sought to keep price pressures in check with inflation running high.

Four of the Bank of Mexico's board, including new governor Victoria Rodriguez, voted for the half a percentage point increase, while member Gerardo Esquivel voted for a 25 basis points hike to 5.75%, the bank said in a policy statement.

"For the next monetary policy decisions, the board will monitor thoroughly inflationary pressures as well as all factors that have an incidence on the foreseen path for inflation and its expectations," said Banxico, as the bank is known.

Core inflation in Mexico in January surged to heights not seen since 2001, while headline inflation eased slightly, official data showed on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito

