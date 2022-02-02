Mexico central banker says inflation should peak in first quarter
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Jonathan Heath forecast core inflation in Mexico should peak some time in the first quarter and begin a "not so fast" downward trajectory from there.
Heath said in a podcast published on Wednesday by Mexican bank Banorte that inflation should conclude 2022 very close to 4% and should converge "much closer" to the Bank of Mexico's 3% target by mid-2023.
Mexican headline inflation eased slightly to 7.13% in early January from the last half of December, still more than double the central bank's target rate of 3%, while a measure of core inflation accelerated to its highest in over 20 years.
"This inflation bubble, I think we can properly name it pandemic inflation, arises precisely in the wake of the pandemic, which has caused all the disruptions in value chains globally," said Heath.
