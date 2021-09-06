Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico City to replace Columbus statue on central avenue

2 minute read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A prominent statue of explorer Christopher Columbus will be removed from one of Mexico City's principal avenues and be replaced with one of an indigenous Mexican woman, the capital's mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Sunday.

Sheinbaum said the famous 19th Century statue of Columbus on the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard would be relocated to a "worthy" place in the city to make way for a monument that would help deliver "social justice" for the historic role played by women in Mexico, particularly those of indigenous origin.

"Of course we recognize Columbus. But there are two visions," Sheinbaum said, observing that on the one hand, there was the European vision of the "discovery of America" even though civilizations had existed for centuries in Mexico.

"And there's another vision from here, that in reality a European arrived in America, who made an encounter between two places, and then came the (Spanish) conquest," she added, speaking at an event in Mexican capital.

Several statues of the Italian navigator, whose Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward opened the door to the European conquest of the Americas, have been removed in U.S. cities since the Black Lives Matter protests and the worldwide re-examination of the colonial era and the legacy of slavery.

Sheinbaum is a close ally of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has sought to cast his government first and foremost as a defender of the poor and indigenous communities, many of which are among the country's least well-off.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · September 5, 2021 · 4:13 PM UTC

Mexican officials cut off new migrant caravan, breaking up main group

Mexican security and migration officials early on Sunday blocked the passage of a new migrant caravan, detaining several people, as the government moved to break up the group just a day after it set off from southern Mexico for the United States.

Americas
Honduran left-wing opposition plans China ties, debt 'readjustment'
Americas
Rally marks 1,000 days since China detained two Canadians amid Huawei dispute
Americas
Canada opposition leader, under pressure, scraps vow to end assault-weapon ban
Americas
El Salvador top court opens door to president's re-election, U.S. protests