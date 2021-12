A young woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrives at the Regional General Hospital No. 1-A of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 29, 2021. Picture taken July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 262 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,983.

The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

