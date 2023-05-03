Mexico deputy foreign minister resigns to pursue 'personal and political projects'















MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado is resigning from her post, she said on Twitter Tuesday, to begin "personal and political projects which require (her) complete attention."

In a letter of resignation addressed to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Delgado thanked Ebrard and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for her almost-five years in the role, but did not give further explanation as to her departure.

Ebrard told journalists Tuesday that Delgado had said she was leaving to promote his "aspirations." Ebrard has said he intends to run in next year's presidential election.

"After today, she'll be 100% dedicated to that task, which she believes in," Ebrard said. "Surely some of her colleagues will follow her in coming days."

Eduardo Jaramillo, who handles relations with the United Nations at the ministry, will take over Delgado's duties until a new deputy minister is named, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.