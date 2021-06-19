Americas
Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras
TEGUCIGALPA, June 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Friday it is donating to Honduras 154,100 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine.
The donation is the first from the Mexican government to the small Central American nation, which has confirmed 251,149 cases of coronavirus and 6,719 deaths.
About 400,000 Hondurans have received at least one vaccine shot, out of a population of 9.5 million.
