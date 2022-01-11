Mexico expecting nearly 27 mln COVID-19 vaccines in coming weeks

A health worker prepares an injection with a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexico is expecting delivery of nearly 27 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, as the Omicron variant fuels a sharp increase in cases.

"We're going to receive 11.7 million more doses soon ... and before March, a further 15 million, with which we estimate that the numbers needed by the health ministry will be met," Ebrard said during a regular news conference.

He did not say what kind of vaccines they would be.

Mexico is under pressure to speed up its vaccine campaign as cases surge. The country logged over 30,000 new daily cases on Saturday, a record, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

Mexico has enough vaccine doses to roll out booster shots, Lopez Obrador said last week.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Raul Cortes Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.