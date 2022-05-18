1 minute read
Mexico expects prompt response from U.S. on Americas summit proposal- foreign minister
MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday the country hopes to receive a response from the United States later in the day or by Thursday regarding Mexico's proposal for all countries in the region to attend the Summit of the Americas.
Ebrard was speaking to reporters following an earlier call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and summit organizer Christopher Dodd.
Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison
