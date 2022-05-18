Mexico expects prompt response from U.S. on Americas summit proposal- foreign minister

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he attends a news conference with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson in Tijuana, Mexico May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday the country hopes to receive a response from the United States later in the day or by Thursday regarding Mexico's proposal for all countries in the region to attend the Summit of the Americas.

Ebrard was speaking to reporters following an earlier call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and summit organizer Christopher Dodd.

Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison

