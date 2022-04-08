1 minute read
Mexico eyes changing mining law to secure lithium if power bill fails
MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that if a constitutional reform of the electricity market fails to pass Congress, he will present a bill to change mining laws to secure control of the country's lithium.
The president had earmarked lithium as part of his electricity reform, but the opposition has said it will not support the legislation.
Reporting by Raul Cortes and Ana Isabel Martinez
