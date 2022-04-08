Mexico eyes changing mining law to secure lithium if power bill fails

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2022. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that if a constitutional reform of the electricity market fails to pass Congress, he will present a bill to change mining laws to secure control of the country's lithium.

The president had earmarked lithium as part of his electricity reform, but the opposition has said it will not support the legislation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Raul Cortes and Ana Isabel Martinez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.