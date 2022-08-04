Mexico foreign minister to discuss lithium collaboration in coming visit to Bolivia

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks about the Summit of the Americas during a news conference, in Mexico City, Mexico June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will discuss lithium collaboration with Bolivian authorities in his visit to the South American country scheduled for Friday, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the ministry.

"As you know, Bolivia has one of the largest reserves in the world, and it is a dialogue that matters to us and interests us", Ebrard said in a message to the media.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

