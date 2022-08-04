1 minute read
Mexico foreign minister to discuss lithium collaboration in coming visit to Bolivia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will discuss lithium collaboration with Bolivian authorities in his visit to the South American country scheduled for Friday, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the ministry.
"As you know, Bolivia has one of the largest reserves in the world, and it is a dialogue that matters to us and interests us", Ebrard said in a message to the media.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.