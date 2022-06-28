1 minute read
Mexico foreign minister says he spoke with U.S.'s Mayorkas about Texas 'tragedy'
MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the "tragedy" in San Antonio, Texas, where 51 migrants died.
"We will work together, Mexico and the United States, to find and punish those responsible," Ebrard said on Twitter.
