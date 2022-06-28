Mexico foreign minister says he spoke with U.S.'s Mayorkas about Texas 'tragedy'

A law enforcement officer works at the scene where migrants were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday he had spoken with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the "tragedy" in San Antonio, Texas, where 51 migrants died.

"We will work together, Mexico and the United States, to find and punish those responsible," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Leslie Adler

