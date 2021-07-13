Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico foreign minister says looking into humanitarian aid for Cuba

People shout slogans during a protest against and in support of the government, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Havana, Cuba July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he had spoken to his Cuban counterpart to determine what sort of humanitarian aid would help the Caribbean nation after weekend street protests on the island over shortages of basic goods.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking at a news conference alongside Ebrard, said the tough situation in Cuba was "basically" due to the U.S. economic embargo against the country.

Reporting by Dave Graham, writing by Cassandra Garrison

