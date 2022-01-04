Mexico has enough vaccines for booster shots, president says

A man receives the third dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a mass vaccination for people over 60 years old in Monterrey, Mexico December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico has enough vaccine doses to provide booster shots against COVID-19, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"We have vaccines paid for until July of this year, everything that's needed for the booster," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens

