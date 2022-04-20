Mexico headline inflation seen staying high in early April
MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation likely slowed very slightly during the first half of April, but remained well above the central bank's target, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, reinforcing bets the monetary authority will continue raising interest rates.
The median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed was for inflation to reach 7.60%, marginally down from 7.62% in the second half of March. (MXCPHI=ECI)
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, was seen climbing to 7.06%, its highest level since January 2001. (MXCPIC=ECI)
The Bank of Mexico, which targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that, has increased the benchmark rate by 250 basis points in its last seven monetary policy meetings to 6.50%. read more
Its next decision is scheduled for May 12.
Analysts have forecast the lending rate could end the year at 8%, according to the central bank's latest monthly poll.
Compared to the previous two weeks, Mexican consumer prices are predicted to have risen by 0.07%, with core prices seen advancing 0.34%, the poll showed. (MXCPIF=ECI), (MXCPIH=ECI)
Mexico's national statistics agency will publish consumer price index data for the first 15 days of April on Friday.
