An employee shows the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it has authorized Moderna Inc.(MRNA.O)'s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna is one of eight vaccines that Cofepris has authorized for emergency use in Mexico, the regulator said in a statement.

Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Cassandra Garrison

